Oyo gets new police commissioner

Gbenro Adesina/ Ibadan

With the retirement of the outgoing Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Mr Samuel Adegbuyi from the Nigeria police Force, the police authority has posted a new CP, Mr Abiodun Adekunle Odude to the state.

The posting of a new Commissioner of Police to the state was contained in a statement issued by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Adekunle Ajisebutu.

Ajisebutu described the new CP as an officer who is ever ready to serve his fatherland and will provide adequate security in Oyo state.

The new CP is an alumnus of the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife, where he graduated in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Demography and Statistics. He has served in various capacities, including pioneer staff member of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

“He has served in the intelligence department, Zone 2, Lagos State as Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the CIID, Panti, Yaba; he was Commissioner of Police, Administration; Department of Finance and Admin, Force Headquarters, Abuja. He is experienced and a thorough-bred professional and his commitment to duty has earned him many awards and commendations. He is a widely travelled officer and has attended various on-the-job courses both at home and abroad. He is determined to bring his wealth of experience as successful crime fighter to bear on policing the state”.