GSM village traders appeal to FG for empowerment

Traders at the GSM Village in the FCT on Friday called on the Federal Government to empower small business people to help their businesses to grow.

Some of the traders in Abuja said that lack of finance was threatening the existence of their businesses.

Mr Ali Isiaka, the Managing Director of Two Shot Communications, a GSM outlet said that the problem of finance could be solved if the government would empower the traders with some loan facilities.

Isiaka said that it had been very difficult to get a loan from the banks and even when they got it, the interest rate was just too high.

“The way to solve the problem we are facing in the business is that government should help us get loan with low-interest rate.

“The problem we are having in this market is that there is no money in circulation to do business that is why we are calling on the government to come to our aid.

“Another challenge in the business is that spare parts of phones are very expensive because I do hardware but if there is enough money, we will be able to buy these items in bulk.’’

Isiaka also blamed some dealers for the high price of phones in the market, adding that they also use the high forex rate as an excuse to increase their prices.

He said that in February, he bought a phone for less cost, but now the price of that same phone had increased.

“Everybody is shouting dollar but I do not see any dollar problem in this because dollar is N420 today and the price is still constant and we are shouting government, meanwhile the problem is caused by us.

“Now that the dollar is reducing, why can’t they sell the phones at a reduced rate rather than the former price; so let government intervene and put things as they should be because only the rich people are enjoying now.’’

Mr Dele Hakeem, the Managing Director, Stone Crush Communications said that government should find a way of helping them in form of empowerment.

“We all know what is going on in the country; you cannot compare it with what happened two or three years ago. We hardly have customers to buy our goods.

“And apart from that, this exchange rate is also affecting our businesses. I work as an IT personnel and am into software. The economic downturn is affecting me because there is no money is circulation.

“People do not want to pay their bills when you finish working for them.

Another trader, Mr Ahmed Usman said that he had been facing a lot of challenges due to low patronage, adding that before he used to make more sales.

“The recession is really affecting our businesses like now I have been sleeping since morning (2 p.m.) because there is no market but before I could not sleep in the shop because of patronage.

“Things are very expensive and people cannot afford to buy phones because of the price as the dollar is coming down, it will be better, it will make more people buy phones.’’