King of Fuji music, Chief Wasiu Ayinde is 60 today and many of is fans have been calling to congratulate him.

Popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, the Yoruba musician was born sixty years ago as Olasunkanmi Wasiu Ayinde.

As part of his 60th birthday celebrations, Wasiu Ayinde last week converted his home in Isolo, Lagos State to a mosque for Muslim faithful to worship.

Happy birthday to the Fuji king.