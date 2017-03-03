FG targets 30,000 mega watts by 2030

Committed to creating the enabling environment to promote investment in the Nigerian energy sector, the FG, with the support of the Africa Development Bank (AfDB), and the European Union (EU), has initiated the development of Nigeria’s Sustainable Energy for All (SEE4ALL), Investment Prospectus.

This is to assist in identifying and coming up with the projects that would be implemented by both the public and private sector in order to achieve the country’s energy mix target of at least 30,000MW by 2030, 30% of which would be renewable energy sources.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power, Works and Housing (Power Sector), Louis Edozien, at the kick-off workshop for the presentation of Nigeria’s SE4ALL Investment Prospectus (IP) in Abuja, stated that the objective of the workshop was to identify potential energy projects, raise awareness on potential projects to translate the various energy policy targets into pipelines of implementable projects and prepare an investment prospectus document that would guide stakeholders in the energy sector.

The Permanent Secretary, who decried the slow pace of implementation of the policies and target since 2012 , stated that the country was already behind schedule and therefore enjoined the participants to speed up the process so as to attain the expected target.

“A good plan is not necessarily a good outcome”, Edozien said, emphasising that more work needed to be done to achieve the goal.