Chief Imam offers special prayers for Buhari

Sheik Adamu Liman Yakatu, Chief Imam of Bida Central Mosque on Friday led various Islamic clerics to offer special prayers for the quick recovery and safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The prayers were conducted at Esu of Nupe Palace in Bida, Bida Local Government Area of Niger.

He explained that all the Chief Imam of Juma’at Mosques in Nupe kingdom had been mobilised to continue to offer special prayers for God intervention on Buhari’s health.

Yakatu said that the Nupe kingdom would continue to offer special prayers for the country to overcome recession and economic challenge.

He appealed to Nigerians to continue to tolerate one another to foster growth and development across the country.