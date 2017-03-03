Abuja Airport Closure: Medview Airlines To Operate 5 Daily Flights To Kaduna

Medview Airline has rolled out a special schedule with five daily flights from Lagos to Kaduna International Airport ahead of the closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Chief Executive Officer of the airline, Alhaji Muneer Bankole, made this known to newsmen on Friday in Lagos.

The Federal Government had approved the temporary closure of the Abuja airport from the midnight of March 7.

This is to enable the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) carry out a major rehabilitation of the runway at the airport for a period of six weeks.

Bankole said the flight schedule would be operational on March 8, a day after the Abuja Airport had been closed.

He said with the schedule, all Medview Airline flights to Maiduguri and Yola would be routed through Kaduna airport.

According to him, their departure and arrival time, however, remain unchanged as well as flights originating from Lagos.

Bankole said the schedule was a proactive measure taken to ensure that all its numerous passengers’ going to Maiduguri and Yola had a seamless transition to their various destinations, while flying Abuja-bound passengers to Kaduna.

He said the airline had put in place all the necessary logistics to cope with the traffic expected in Kaduna International Airport.

“This is a call to duty, and we are equally duty bound to render uninterrupted services to air travellers on all our routes,” Bankole said.