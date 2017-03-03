Ronaldo testing his $2.5 million Bugatti

Real Madrid footballer Cristiano Ronaldo just acquired and tested his brand new Bugatti Chiron, the supercar of 1,500 horsepower that costs 2.5 million dollars.

Ronaldo is known for his love for exotic and high performance cars with his acquisition of MERCEDES-AMG GLE 63S earlier. Now the addition of the Bugatti makes a total of 25 vehicles in his garage among which include several Audis, Ferraris, Lamborghinis and a Koenigsegg CCX.

He had the opportunity to test his new Chiron on a test track to see how it operates. Recall that the Chiron sports a W16 engine, 1500 horsepower and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/hr in just 2.7 secs with a massive maximum speed of 420 km/hr.

Bugatti has confirmed that CR7 is completely satisfied with his new ride after the brief test. Congrats to him!

Bugatti Chiron is officially the world’s fastest and most powerful car.

