180 Nigerians to arrive Nigeria from Libya Tuesday

Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa has disclosed that another 180 Nigerians are expected back in Nigeria from Libya on Tuesday.

Dabiri-Erewa, who disclosed this on Friday while receiving the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons Commission, Sadiya Farouk, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the Federal Government was expecting more migrants back in the country with the current happenings around the world.

The SSA explained that her office would be working with the commission to sensitise Nigerians on the need to avoid some countries.

Speaking, Farouk lauded Dabiri-Erewa for her efforts towards ensuring that Nigerians in diaspora were treated with dignity.

Faroukenounced xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa and pledged her commitment to a sustained advocacy to end such unwarranted attacks, while promising to work with Dabiri-Erewa to educate Nigerians on the dangers of irregular migration.

“These programmes will better inform Nigerians on their options so they can make informed decision and develop realistic expectations when travelling outside the country.

“It is important to note that the issue of sensitisation is an offshoot of the National Migration Dialogue.

“The dialogue highlighted the need to establish a migration desk in all states and local governments which will provide sensitization from the grassroots level in order to curb the root causes of irregular migration,” she said.