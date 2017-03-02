Speed Limiting Device: FRSC sanctions 290 in Bayelsa

Mr Wobin Gora, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bayelsa, says the command booked 290 commercial motorists in February for failing to install speed limiting device in their vehicles.

Gora told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Yenagoa that the offenders were sanctioned after being arrested in different locations in the state.

He said that some of the offenders were sanctioned by the five mobile courts conducted in the month to ensure that drivers complied with the installation of the device.

Gora said, “The vehicles were booked for failing to comply since the enforcement on Feb. 1 and during our operations, 667 vehicles were stopped and checked.

“Out of 667 vehicles, 290 vehicles were booked, while 377 vehicles installed the device; with the analysis here, we have achieved 57 per cent compliance in Bayelsa.

“For those that failed to install, we have 43 per cent record, so, I can say that the compliance is a little bit encouraging because it was not like this when we started enforcement.

“The installation of this device is for the driver’s safety and it will go a long way to reduce the rate of fatality and loss of lives on the roads.

“Once again, let me urge all the commercial vehicle owners to get the device because there is no going back on the policy; our personnel are fully ready to monitor the roads,” he said.