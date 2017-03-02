Protest Against Arsenal Flops

A protest in Chile to encourage forward Alexis Sanchez to leave English clubside Arsenal FC, which was supposed to attract 14,000, was only attended by a handful of people.

Thousands had signed up on Facebook to attend Wednesday’s event, but fewer than one per cent arrived at the meeting point.

The organisers in Santiago claimed that Chileans were tired of watching one of their stars work alone.

Sanchez is yet to sign a new deal with the Gunners and is reportedly set for a move away from the Emirates.

The number of people who attended the protest is reported to have been between five and eight.