Police Release Peace Corps Commandant, Others

The Nigeria Police Force on Thursday released the National Commandant of the National Peace Corps, Amb. Dickson Akoh and some other members.

The police on Tuesday arrested Akoh and 49 members of his organization for allegedly setting up illegal security outfit.

Force spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood said the arrest of the peace corps members was aimed at halting and riding the country of illegal and unlawful security outfits.

He said that intelligence reports revealed that some illegal security outfits had started acquiring weapons and conducting covert military training across the country.

“The peace corps has unlawfully turned itself into a security outfit without the authorisation and establishment by the Federal government,“ he said.

Moshood further said that the corps, under the leadership of Akor, was registered as a non-governmental organisation but was operating with disregard to the country’s law.