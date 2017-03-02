Katsina government upgrades schools

Katsina State Government said it would spend N477 million on the upgrade of three model primary schools in the state.

Alhaji Garba Abukur, spokesman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), said this in Daura on Thursday.

Abukur, who was in Daura to inspect the projects, said the model schools for upgrade were located in Tsiga, Muduru and Ummarun Dallaje.

He said N182 million would be spent on Tsiga Model Primary School in Bakori Local Government Area while N175 million would be spent on Muduru Primary School in Mani Local Government Area.

According to him, N120 million has been earmarked to upgrade Ummarun Dallaje Primary School in Katsina metropolis.

Abukur said that the upgrades were part of the 2016 SUBEB projects in collaboration with the Katsina State Government.

“Each of the project has reached a reasonable percentage of completion,’’ he said.

He commended the state government for the prompt release of counterpart fund to the board.

The Katsina State Government had said it spent N3 billion in the last two years on construction, rehabilitation and supply of furniture in primary schools.