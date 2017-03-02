Jigawa gets 8 new permanent secretaries

Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa has approved the appointment of eight new Permanent Secretaries.

A statement by the State Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa, on Thursday in Dutse said that the appointment takes immediate effect.

It listed the new appointees as Gambo Ibrahim, Nasir Mahmud, Musa Diginsa, Bello Madaka, Dr M.A Kainuwa, Lawan Ringim, Aliyu Shungurun and Hauwa Zakari.

The new permanent secretaries have not been assigned to any ministry.

Badaru had sacked 14 permanent secretaries on July 14, 2016, and appointed Ibrahim Guri as permanent secretary for Local Government in December 2016.