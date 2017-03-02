Incredible! Spain appoints first Minister for Sex

Spain in hopes of boosting the country’s birth rate has appointed its first Minister of Sex.

The government hopes to boost Spain’s falling birth rate, which is one of the lowest in the developed world, according to Fox News.

Newly appointed Edelmira Barreira has lauded the position of the country’s sex minister so that Spaniards can produce more babies.

The country is faced with a population crisis, with fewer births than deaths recorded for the first time last year.

Experts say long working hours, a culture of eating late at night and going to bed after midnight are partly to blame for the nation’s sex famine.

Since 2008 the number of births in Spain has plunged by 18 per cent while the number of childless couples nearly tripled from 1.5million in 1977 to 4.4million in 2015.