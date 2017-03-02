ExxonMobil bags 2017 NOG Excellence Award

ExxonMobil Nigeria Unlimited has won the excellence award at the ongoing 2017 Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Conference in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the company received the award at a Gala Night of the conference on Wednesday night to honour companies that had done well in the sector over time.

Dr Maikanti Baru, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), lauded the impressive investments b y ExxonMobil in the oil and gas sector.

Baru, who was represented by Mr Saidu Mohammed, the NNPC Group Executive Director (Gas and Power), said that ExxonMobil merited the award given its active roles in the industry.

According to him, the award is a well-deserved one based on the company’s significant impact in the oil and gas sector.

The GMD also applauded the organisers of the 2017 Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference, adding that “this year’s conference is unique in various areas”.

He said that NNPC would continue to support the conference and sponsor the gala night because this was the only avenue where experts, stakeholders and engineers met annually to discuss issues affecting the sector.

“We will ensure optimal participation of the NNPC and stakeholders at the conference to drive investments and productivity in the sector.

“We appeal for better participation in subsequent years so as to develop the industry,’’ Baru said.

Dr Alirio Parra, a member of the Board of Directors of CWC Group and Chairman of the 2017 NOG Conference, commended ExxonMobil for working hard to merit the award.

“The massive multinational investments of ExxonMobil both in Nigeria and internationally is impressive,” Parra said.

He also lauded the support of NNPC towards the successful hosting of the conference over the years.

The chairman said that the conference stood as rallying point for stakeholders in the oil and gas business.

Marine Platforms, an oil service operator, also won the Best Technology Service Company of the year award.

NAN reports that the four-day conference recorded about 6,000 conference delegates and 250 exhibitors.