Benue reintroduces annual School Games

The Benue Government on Thursday announced the reintroduction of the annual School Games for sports development in the state.

Mr Philip Nongo, the Director of Benue Sports Council in Makurdi said that the Games would hold in the third quarter of the year.

He said the competition would help to discover young talents that would represent the state and the country in various sports competitions.

He added that “we are going to discover hidden talents at the local government level; sports have been abandoned at the grassroots for long and it has caused us a lot”.

The director said it was important to engage youths in sports for physical and mental fitness.

Nongo, who described sports as an instrument for peace, said: “It unites people, irrespective of where they come from.

“Sport is very important to the development of nations. No serious government will pay less attention to it.”

He, however, appealed to corporate organisations and individuals to sponsor sports at the national level to groom athletes for international tournaments.