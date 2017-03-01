Ronaldo’s late brace rescues 3-3 draw for Madrid

Real Madrid fell to second in La Liga – albeit with a game still in hand – after Los Blancos were drawn 3-3 at the Bernabeu by Las Palmas.

Isco had Zinedine Zidane’s side out in front eight minutes in, with the Spaniard slotting home after being played through by Mateo Kovacic.

But the visitors took only two minutes to turn the tide, pulling level through Tana, who fired home a lovely shot inside the near post.

The match took another massive swing just after the interval when Gareth Bale was sent off for a kick and shove on Jonathan Viera.

According to Goal.com, ten minutes later Viera made the advantage count himself, netting from the spot after a Sergio Ramos was found guilty of a handball in the box.

Former Milan midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng made it 3-1 just before the hour mark after being allowed through by a mistake from Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

But the drama was not over, with Cristiano Ronaldo netting twice in the space of three minutes late on to rescue a valuable point for the capital club.