Emir of Daura Celebrates 10 years On The Throne

The Emir of Daura in Katsina State, Alhaji Umar Farouk, has attributed his successes on the throne to the wise counsel of his council members and the power of God.

Farouk spoke in Daura on Wednesday during a low key prayer session organised to mark his 10 years on the throne.

The emir thanked his subjects, District Heads and council members for their support and cooperation, a development he said made the Emirate council worthy of commendation and elevation.

He described the 16 district heads and the 142 village heads in his domain as hardworking and God-fearing leaders.

“I am celebrating 10 years on the throne which is equivalent to 3,650 days. I therefore seek the forgiveness of those I wronged because I am human as this life is temporary,” Farouk said.

In his remarks, a senior council member and Galadima of Daura, Alhaji Amadu Amadu, commended the emir for his honesty, simplicity and the ability to carry everybody along.

Amadu said within the 10 years on throne, the emir had achieved numerous achievements, including the promotion of peace and security in the emirate.

He also said the emir made his mark in the promotion of education by personally procuring 5,000 JAMB forms free of charge to indigent candidates.

Amadu said the traditional ruler also secured admission for another 6,000 indigent applicants into tertiary institutions within the period under review.

He lauded the efforts of the emir in expanding the scope and membership of the emirate council from eight to 32, including his special advisers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Farouk is the 60th Emir of Daura from the Habe dynasty.