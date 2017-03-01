EFCC Disowns Auctioneer

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disowned Pinnacle Trading and Investment Nig. Ltd as its official auctioneer.

In a statement signed by the Commission’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC warned members of the public to refrain from engaging in any activity in relation to the auctioning of any vessel or petroleum product on behalf of the Commission, as EFCC has not duly authorized anyone to act on its behalf in that regard.

Below is the disclaimer notice issued by the EFCC on the matter:

DISCLAIMER

Pinnacle Trading & Investment Nig. Ltd is NOT EFCC Auctioneer

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission hereby wishes to dissociate itself from the activities of a certain Messrs. Pinnacle Trading & Investment Nig. Ltd. who have been parading themselves as auctioneers purportedly appointed by the Commission to dispose of impounded petroleum products aboard MT Good Success and MT Asteris.

The general public is hereby warned to refrain from engaging in any activity in relation to the auctioning of any vessel or petroleum product on behalf of the Commission, as EFCC has not duly authorized anyone to act on its behalf in that regard.

The sources of the fraudulent letter of engagement being paraded by Messrs. Pinnacle Trading & Investment Nig. Ltd., are currently being investigated, with a view to bringing them to book.

It would be recalled that the vessels and their operators were arrested by the Nigerian Navy, for engaging in illegal activities and handed over to the EFCC.

By virtue of two judgments of Justice I.N Buba of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on 15th December, 2015, their operators were convicted and the vessels and their contents totaling 4,882.097 metric ton of Premium Motor Spirit and Crude oil, forfeited to the Federal Government.

For the avoidance of any doubt, EFCC has not entered into any contract with, nor appointed Messrs. Pinnacle Trading & Investment Nig. Ltd., to act on its behalf on any matter, whatsoever. Anyone found to be parading himself as an auctioneer or agent under whatever guise in respect of the vessels MT Good Success and MT Asteris and their contents, should be apprehended and handed over to the Commission or the nearest police station.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head Media & Publicity

1st March, 2017