Students of the University of Abuja on Monday morning blocked Abuja-Gwagwalada highway, the main expressway into Nigeria’s capital city as they protest against the killing of their colleague.

The students alleged that a reckless driver had killed a student while he ran over another four students who were seriously injured yesterday.

Daily Trust reports that the protesters blocked both entrance and exit sides of the highway since around 6am, causing traffic gridlocks on the ever-busy Abuja expressway.

They didn’t allow any vehicle to pass the highway but permit passengers to disembark from vehicles & gave them freeway to go about their daily duties.

The protesting students halt vehicle movement, taking over about 500 metres on both sides of the highway at the entrance to the main campus of the university.

