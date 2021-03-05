Nigeria News

Entertainment

Business

Twitter founder, Jack acquires $297 million stake in Jay Z’s Tidal

Taiwo Okanlawon - 0
Square, a digital payment firm owned by Twitter's founder, Jack Dorsey has acquired Tidal, the audio and video music streaming service, owned by Hip-hop mogul Jay-Z for a $297 million deal.
Obafemi Martins breaks silence over face-off with Burna Boy

Entertainment Taiwo Okanlawon - 0
Former Super Eagles striker, Obafemi Martins, popularly known as Obagoal has broken his silence over the recent face-off between him and award-winning singer, Burna Boy.

Late actor, Sadiq Daba laid to rest

Entertainment Muhamin Olowoporoku - 0
By Muhaimin Olowoporoku Late actor and broadcaster Sadiq Abubakar Daba has been buried. The actor was buried at a cemetery in Agege, Lagos State today.  The...

Nollywood, NAF blockbuster “Eagle Wings” set for cinema

Entertainment Olufunmilola Olukomaiya - 0
“Eagle Wings’, a Nollywood advocacy film that chronicles the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) gallant fight against insurgency in defence of national peace and unity is set to hit cinemas on March 12, its producers have said.

Lifestyle

Interview

How I broke into styling and my plans – Dstylistboy

Taiwo Okanlawon - 0
Meet Adebiyi Rotimi Quam, popularly known as Dstylistboy, a fast-rising Nigerian stylist and fashion blogger who you’ll likely be hearing a lot more about in the next few years.
Lorna Florence’s guide to living a good life

Lifestyle Olufunmilola Olukomaiya - 0
Lorna Florence is a fitness coach and wellness model situated in London. She began in the wellness business a few years back and has taken off from that point forward!

Meet Peter Triantos – A man whose story inspires many

Lifestyle Olufunmilola Olukomaiya - 0
Successful and inspirational businessman and entrepreneur, Peter Triantos, has a back story of steady difficult work and energy to overcome his fantasies.

Gaston Rossato, The Barn Miami owner in Miami’s explosive car scene spotlight

Business Olufunmilola Olukomaiya - 0
Born in Argentina, Gaston’s family moved to the US when he was only six months old. His father worked in his own car business, exposing Gaston to cars from an early age - which is why it comes as no surprise that he carried out his own car deal when he was just nine years old!

World News

WHO welcomes rotavirus vaccines for use in humanitarian crises

Taiwo Okanlawon - 0
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has welcomed the opportunity to make rotavirus vaccine available to more children living in humanitarian crises, saying thanks to a landmark pricing agreement with the manufacturer, GSK.
The last Wailing Wailer dies

Opinion Ayorinde Oluokun - 0
By Femi Adesina It was the end of an era Tuesday when Bunny Wailer, the last of the original Wailing Wailers passed away, aged 73. Bunny...

Buhari mourns House of Reps member, Hassan-Kila

Nigeria News Taiwo Okanlawon - 1
President Muhammadu Buhari sympathized with the leadership of the National Assembly, particularly members of the House of Representatives over the passing of a lawmaker, Hon. Yuguda Hassan-Kila.
METRO

Daily News Headlines

Nigerian drug baron Nzube sentenced to death in Vietnam

Kazeem Ugbodaga - 0
A Nigerian drug baron, Ekwegbalu James Nzube, 45, has been sentenced to death in Vietnam for smuggling drugs into the country.
Metro

Anambra man, Kingsley Igwe, stabs wife to death with kitchen knife

Ayorinde Oluokun - 0
The suspect allegedly ran amok and attacked his wife, one Oyinye Obi, 31, with a kitchen knife and inflicted multiple injuries all over her body.
Oba Elegushi decries fake news’ prevalence, preaches unity

Metro Taiwo Okanlawon - 0
Oba Saheed Ademola, the Elegushi of Ikate land in Lagos State has urged Nigerians to stay united and co-exist peacefully regardless of the issues confronting the country.

JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu unveils 1.4km Pen Cinema Bridge Friday

Daily News Headlines Kazeem Ugbodaga - 0
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu will commission the 1.4km Pen Cinema Bridge, Agege on Friday, February 5, 2021.

Police nab five for selling fake COVID-19 certificates at Lagos airport

Metro Taiwo Okanlawon - 0
Five persons have been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command over fake COVID-19 results at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) while two others are still at large.

Imo directs MDAs to stop accepting cash payments

Metro Olufunmilola Olukomaiya - 1
The Imo State Executive Council rose on Wednesday from its regular meeting presided over by Governor Hope Uzodinma and directed that cash payments will no longer be accepted in the ministries, departments and agencies of government.

World News

World News

World News

World News

Opinion

Nigeria News

Daily News Headlines

