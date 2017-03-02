Police kill Suspected Kidnap kingpin `Vampire’ In Gun Battle

The police said it had killed a dreaded and deadly kidnap for ransom kingpin, Henry Chibueze, popularly known as `Vampire’, in Omu Awa forest, Ikwerre Local Government Area in Rivers.

A statement by the Force Spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, in Abuja on Thursday said Chibueze was killed by the Police Special Forces, led by the I-G’s Intelligence Response Team at 1 a.m. on Thursday.

He said that five suspected members of the gang were also arrested and cache of arms and ammunition recovered from them.

The force spokesman said the gang have been responsible for so many kidnap and armed robbery attacks in Imo, Abia, Rivers, Delta and other states in the South-East and South-South.

He said that they would be presented to newsmen and charged to court on completion of investigation.