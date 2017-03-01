Suspected armed robbers kill policeman in Onitsha

The Police in Anambra has confirmed the death of an officer allegedly killed by suspected armed robbers operating at Nkpor flyover along the Onitsha/Enugu expressway in Anambra.

Hassan Musa, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Ogidi, who confirmed the attack, told newsmen on Wednesday in Nkpor that the incident occurred about 9 p.m. on Feb. 28.

“We took the dead and the wounded to Borromeo hospital; investigation is on. We are going to arrest the fleeing robbers,” Musa vowed.

An eyewitness said nine suspected armed robbers riding on three motorcycles, killed a police officer and injured another during a shootout.

The source said that the robbers opened fire when they saw a team of police officers at a checkpoint in the area.

According to the source, it resulted in a gun duel which lasted for several minutes.

The source said an officer was shot in the leg while the hoodlums made away with an AK47 rifle.

“Some of the armed robbers went straight to the police vehicle and shot at a policeman who died instantly,” the source said.