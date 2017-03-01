Southern Kaduna killings: Interfaith centre to initiate peace programme

The Southern Kaduna Killings Interfaith Mediation Centre said it would initiate an intervention programme to assist in ensuring that lasting peace was restored in the area.

The Co-Executive Director of the Centre, Pastor James Wuye, said this on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Wuye said the centre would work on how to de-escalate the challenges and tension in the area.

According to him, the intervention will address “the impact of the challenge on women and how women can put their houses together”.

“We will talk to people about restraint and allowing peace to reign; we will talk to Fulani leaders, Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, traditional rulers and other interest groups,” he said.

Wuye urged the people to continue to live in peace with one another, irrespective of ethnic and religion differences.

“We call on every stakeholder to look at the cost of conflict; it has cost people’s lives and emotional burden.

“They should exercise restraint and think of the repercussions of their actions,” he said.

Wuye called on all stakeholders to cooperate with the government and security agencies to curb the violence in the area.

“This is a clarion call to all that there is a hereafter which awaits everyone,” he said.

Wuye appealed to all concerned to stop hate speeches that could escalate tension.

“Please exercise restraint, confirm information before you broadcast on social media and other platforms”, he said.

He also called on the people of the state be very prayerful.