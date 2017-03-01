Senate names delegate to South Africa to investigate Xenophobic attack

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday named delegates among the senators to visit South Africa to investigate the the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in the country.

In recent time, the South Africans have attacked Nigerians in the nation, burning their properties and killing others in a xenophobic attack.

Bukola Saraki, Senate President announcement the names of the delegates at the plenary session of the Senate on Wednesday in Abuja.

The delegates include the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu; Leader of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan; and the Chief Whip, Senator Sola Adeyeye.

Others are Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Shehu Sani; Senator Stella Oduah, Senator Magnus Abe and Senator Shaba Lafiaji.

On Monday, the South African Government deported 97 Nigerians for committing various offences in the country.

The deportees landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Monday night in a chartered aircraft with the registration number GBB710 from Johannesburg.

They were made up of 95 males and two females.