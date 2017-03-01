Saraki Congratulates Onnoghen

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has congratulated the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, for his confirmation by the Senate on Wednesday.

Saraki, who felicitated with Onnoghen on his Facebbok page, said that the man’s confirmation was a major milestone in Nigeria’s democratic process.

“Today, we screened and cleared Justice Walter Onnoghen, for confirmation as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“The screening represents a major milestone in the progress of our democratic process.

“I am pleased to note that all arms of government have played their parts exactly as envisaged in our Constitution.

“On behalf of my distinguished colleagues, I congratulate Justice Walter Onnoghen for his well-deserved elevation to the highest judicial office in the land.

“This achievement should underscore the inspiring reality that a Nigerian can grow to any position he merits,” he said.

The President of the senate, however, urged Onnoghen to deepen the productive relationship between the legislature and the judiciary.

He pledged that the senate “will collaborate with the two other arms to support critical reforms and other initiatives that will improve the integrity and the impact of the judiciary.

“On behalf of my colleagues, I wish Justice Walter Onnoghen a most fruitful tenure as Chief Justice of Nigeria”.

The new Chief Justice of Nigeria was appointed in acting capacity by President Muhammadu Buhari on Nov. 10, 2016, following the retirement of Justice Mahmud Mohammed.

His appointment was also on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council.