Reps call for rehabilitation of national museum

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture to rehabilitate the Museum of National Unity in Ibadan.

The call followed a resolution on a motion titled “Need to Rehabilitate the Museum of National Unity, Ibadan” sponsored by Rep. Adedapo Lam-Adesina.

In the motion, Lam-Adesina said that the poor state of facilities in the museum had defeated the purpose for which it was established.

He said that the dilapidated state of the museum would discourage tourists from visiting it, therefore negating the goal of using tourism for economic diversification.

According to him, three years after the civil war, the Federal Government, as part of efforts to enhance unity among Nigerians, proposed to establish a museum of national unity in Ibadan, Enugu, Maiduguri and Sokoto.

“Ibadan museum of national unity was established in April 4, 2002, thus becoming the first of the four museums proposed in 1973.

“The museum has four galleries, namely unity, masquerade, pottery, and Yoruba homes, which boast of many antiquities that attract tourists from within and outside the country.

“However, the museum lacks standard conservation laboratory, research tools, modern storage system for antiquities, well-equipped library, alternative source of power, potable water and modern furniture,” Lam-Adesina said.

He said that the years of neglect of the museum made nearly all the buildings within the complex to be dilapidated and now required urgent rehabilitation.

“The museum has not received running costs for the maintenance of the complex since 2014,’’ the lawmaker added.