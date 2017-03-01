Pictures: Obasanjo On Another Mission To Kaduna

President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday visited Kaduna State supposedly to attend the Kaduna International Trade Fair but many observers say his visit to Malam Nasir el Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, has more to do with the leadership vacuum created by the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari in the country.

President Buhari is still recuperating from illness in London and many Nigerians are saying his absence has created a leadership vacuum.

After meeting Obasanjo, El Rufai tweeted: “It was nice to host my old boss, former President Obasanjo in Kaduna, as part of activities in the ongoing Kaduna International Trade Fair.”