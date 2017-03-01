Osinbajo visits Akwa Ibom Thursday

Nigeria’s Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is visiting Akwa Ibom State tomorrow.

A statement from the Akwa Ibom State Government said plans have been concluded for the state visit of Osinbajo to the state.

The statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Charles Udoh revealed that Prof Osinbajo would inspect the ongoing construction of the second runway at the Akwa Ibom International Airport shortly on arrival in the state by 1.00pm.

The Acting President will then pay a courtesy call on royal fathers in the state at the traditional rulers’ council.

Prof Osinbajo is expected to subsequently address a town hall meeting with stakeholders at the state Banquet Hall in Government House before departing from the state.

The statement said among those expected at the town hall meeting were members of the state elders council, royal fathers, representatives of the oil producing host communities, socio-cultural organisations, women leaders, and representatives of youths in the state.

The visit comes as part of the ongoing efforts by the federal government to interact with stakeholders in the Niger Delta region and find lasting solutions to crisis in the oil rich sub-region.