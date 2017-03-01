Nasarawa Police seeks support to tackle crime

The Nasarawa State Police Command has appealed for additional operational vehicles and other logistics to enable it tackle the rising crime wave in the state.

Mr Sadiq Abubakar-Bello, the Commissioner, made the appeal on Wednesday in Lafia, while addressing newsmen after security chiefs in the state met with the House of Assembly Committee on Security.

“Vehicles are very crucial to tackling crime; we need more of them and other logistics support to help the police and other security agencies to carry out their job,” he said.

He said that the meeting with the lawmakers was “very fruitful”, stressing that the security chiefs relayed the true picture to the legislators.

“We are very much on ground and aware of the security challenges; we are willing to face them, but we need everyone’s support in that respect.

“Aside logistics and more operational vehicles, we also need additional manpower. We have devised a way of working with the vigilante so that they could augment what we have,” he said.

He commended government’s efforts to support the agencies but said that more assistance was required which was why they met with the legislators.

The commissioner appealed to members of the public to offer useful information that would assist security agencies and urged Nasarawa State residents to be law abiding and respect constituted authority.

Also speaking, Mr Ibrahim Alkali (PDP-Lafia North), chairman of the committee, assured the police and other security agencies that their complaints would be relayed to the state government.

“We have discussed the state’s security challenges with the security chiefs and shall collectively work toward tackling them,” he said.