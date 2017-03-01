N16m scam: INEC Director to face prosecution

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has concluded arrangements to prosecute Gogo Anderson Waribo, Deputy Director of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa Ibom and former Electoral Officer in Rivers.

This is contained in a statement issued by EFCC in Abuja on Wednesday.

It said that Waribo would be arraigned for allegedly collecting N16 million from the N23 billion Diezani Allison Madueke’s 2015 general elections bribery funds.

The statement stated that Waribo was arrested by operatives of the anti-graft agency recently.

“This is followed by the intelligence report that some INEC officers conspired with some staff of Fidelity Bank to defraud the Federal Government of several millions of naira.

“Although, he has consistently denied involvement in the fraud, investigation revealed that the INEC deputy director’s name is on the list of beneficiaries of the money.

“He is alleged to have received a sum of N16 million through his First Bank account on March 27, 2015.

“Waribo allegedly gave N5 million from the N16 million to Peter Popnen, an ex-INEC official.’’

It said that the suspect would be arraigned in court when the investigations were completed.