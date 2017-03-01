Lagos Police Arrests 19 Kidnappers, 24 Robbers In February

The Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday said it arrested 24 armed robbery suspects, among others, over crimes committed in the state in February.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni, told newsmen in Ikeja that the command made the arrests following distress calls received in the month.

“Twenty-four armed robbery suspects, 19 suspected kidnappers and eight cultists were arrested in the out-gone month.

“One of the armed robbery suspects, however, died following a shootout with the police.

“A total of 18 different firearms, 26 rounds of live ammunition, and 22 different exotic cars were recovered from the suspects,’’ he said.

Owoseni said some of the suspected kidnappers were arrested when they stormed Adebayo Market in Bariga to abduct some private guards.

“Two of the private guards who had been kidnapped and taken to Ososa were also rescued.

“Investigation is ongoing to ensure the arrest of other members of the gang,’’ Owoseni said.

He said that the command also arrested 11 suspects who specialise in petrol tanker hijack on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway during the month.

Owoseni said that exhibits recovered from the suspects arrested within the jurisdiction of Oyo State had been transferred to Oyo Command of the Police.

He appealed to the public to continue to collaborate with the police to serve them better.