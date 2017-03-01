Iheanacho scores in City’s 5-1 demolition of Huddersfield

Manchester City cruised into the FA Cup quarter-finals after fighting back to beat much-changed Championship promotion hopefuls Huddersfield in their fifth-round replay.

After a 0-0 draw in the original tie, the visitors led when Harry Bunn’s shot went through Claudio Bravo’s legs.

But tap-ins from Leroy Sane and Pablo Zabaleta, with Sergio Aguero’s clinical penalty in between, turned the replay in City’s favour before half-time.

Aguero swept in Raheem Sterling’s cross at the near post for City’s fourth, before substitute Kelechi Iheanacho poked in with the last kick of the game.

City’s reward is a quarter-final trip to Premier League rivals Middlesbrough on Saturday, 11 March (12:15 GMT).

-BBC