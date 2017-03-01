French Policeman Opens Fire During President’s Speech

French President Francois Hollande was unfazed on Tuesday when his speech to inaugurate a new railway line was interrupted by an elite police marksman accidentally opening fire.

Hollande was detailing the history of the Paris-Bordeaux high speed rail project when what sounded like a rifle shot rang out.

Video from the scene showed him pausing and looking up, saying “I hope it’s nothing serious.’’

After looking off to the side, seemingly for confirmation, he added; “I think not,’’ and continued speaking about the railway line.

The head of the local administration later told reporters that an elite marksman positioned on a roof nearby fired the shot by accident, causing minor injuries in the legs to two people.

Hollande had spoken with the victims after ending his speech as scheduled, prefect Pierre N’Gahane added.

France had been on high alert for terrorist incidents since deadly attacks claimed by the Islamic State extremist group over the last two years in Paris and Nice, among others, killed 238 people.