Enugu government, officials hold special Lenten Mass

Officials of Enugu State Government on Wednesday joined Christian faithful around the world to mark the beginning of Lent.

The Eucharistic celebration organised by the Government House Chaplaincy Directorate had in attendance Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and other elected and appointed government functionaries.

In his homily, the Parish Priest of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Nenwe, Rev. Fr. Chikezie Orga, said that lent was a favourable time to practice the Christian virtue of almsgiving, prayer and fasting.

Orga said that the three virtues must be done secretly as they were not shows of piety or holiness but humility before God.

The cleric urged Christians to purge themselves of all acts of unrighteousness and fight the battles of the spirit to attract mercy from God.

“Prayer is about justice toward God, fasting is justice toward oneself while almsgiving is justice toward others,” Orga said.

The Government House Chaplain, Rev.Fr. Chinedu Ozoude described the Lenten period as 40 days of faith and prayer as well as moments of grace and salvation.

Ozoude urged Christians to intensify their acts of charity in order to draw the blessings of God.

“The imposition of the ash on our forehead is for everybody. This reminds us that we of dust and unto dust we shall go back,” Ozoude said.

The first reading of the service which held at the Government House was taken by the state governor while the speaker of the State Assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi, took the second reading.