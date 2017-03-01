Eko Atlantic ready for Beach Summer Olympics

Uche Nwakwo, Chief Executive Officer, Discovery Brands Management, says all is set for the maiden edition of the Beach Summer Olympics at Eko Atlantic Beach, Lagos.

Nwakwo on Wednesday in Lagos said that no fewer than 300 athletes would participate in the competition holding from March 3 to March 4.

“We have set logistics in motion to host a successful fiesta which will be the mother of all sporting events.

“There are about 15 sporting events scheduled to take centre stage as athletes compete to win medals.

“Athletes will compete in sand sports events, speed sports events and strength sports.

“They will represent communities like Yaba, Festac, Surulere, Agege, Ajah, Ajegunle, Lekki, Ilupeju and Lagos Island,’’ Nwakwo said.

He said that a medical centre to cater for injuries or any other situation that might require medical attention was in place to ensure a safe competition.

“At the end of the two-day event, medals will be awarded to the best clubs while the best team will go home with N1.5 million.

“The second runner-up and the third place clubs will go home with N750, 000 and N500, 000, respectively,’’ Nwakwo said.

He added that over 3,000 spectators were expected at the beach event.