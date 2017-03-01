Breaking: Court Dismisses charges against Kanu

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has dismissed six count of the eleven count charges preferred against the self-styled leader of the indigenous people of Biafra, as well as three other accused persons, Channels report.



Justice Binta Nyako dismissed the counts for lack of proof of evidence.

The charges dismissed included charges three, five, seven, nine and 11.

Specifically in count 11, she said claims by the prosecution that the defendants are researching how to make Improvised Explosive Devices cannot hold waters, because there was no proof that they were doing it.

On count five which borders on belonging to an illegal organisation, Justice Nyako ruled that nothing was placed before the court to indicate that it was an illegal organisation.

On count seven which borders on importation of radio transmission equipment, Justice Nyako also said that the prosecution did not furnish the court with any proof to suggest that the importation was illegal.

She, however, retained five other counts bothering on treason, terrorism and possession of arms.

The accused persons are being re-arraigned again in the remaining charges.

This is the fifth time Nnamdi Kanu and his co-defendants are being re-arraigned.

Meanwhile, on the issue of preventing journalists from covering the trial, Justice Nyako said she would report to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court because according to her, she never gave such orders to the security agencies.

