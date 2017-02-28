Teenager Stabs Colleague With Broken Bottle

A teenager, Olusola Osunde, 18, is facing trial in an Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly stabbing one Wale Koleosho with a broken bottle.

The accused, a student of no fixed address, is standing trial on a one-count charge of assault.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, alleged that the accused and one other at large had a misunderstanding with the victim leading to him being stabbed.

The incident was said to have occurred along Okitipupa-Igbokoda road on Jan. 30 at about 8:00 p.m.

Orogbemi told the court that the broken bottle caused severe injuries and bodily harm to the victim.

He added that the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 355, Criminal Code Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The Magistrate, Mr Banji Ayeomoni, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 with a surety in like sum.

He added that the surety must present a year tax clearance.

Ayeomoni, subsequently, adjourned the case till March 7 for further hearing.