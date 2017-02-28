Peace Corps will address unemployment challenge facing Nigeria – Sen. Nafada

The Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) will address the unemployment challenge facing Nigeria if the bill establishing the corps is assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sen. Usman Nafada, Chairman, Senate Committee on Interior, made the statement on Tuesday at the opening of PCN new headquarters complex in Abuja.

Nafada, who was represented by Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa, appealed to Buhari to assent to the bill in line with the promise of the APC to provide employment for the youths.

“We appeal to the President to assent to the bill in furtherance of the promise of the APC to provide employment for youths in the country.

“If the bill is assented to, it will help the youths in gainful employment instead of engaging in criminal activities.

“As the saying goes, an idol mind is the devil’s workshop, Nafada said

Sen. Obinna Ogba, the chairman, Senate Committee on Youth and Sports Development, said that PCN had come to stay and urged the President to assent to the bill without further delay.

Stressing that the PCN was the only hope for youth employment at the moment, Ogba urged the acting President Prof. Yemi Osibanjo to assent to the bill in the absence of President.

Also speaking, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Solomon Dalung, said that the ministry would partner PCN to ensure that Nigerian youths are adequately engaged.

He said that the Peace Corps had maintained strong platform for mutual collaboration with the ministry.

Earlier in his remarks, the National Commandant of the PCN, Mr Dickson Akoh, debunked allegations of exploiting applicants levelled against the leadership of the corps.

He said that recruitment into the corps was done not online, adding that interested applicants who wished to join the organisation should visit its headquarters or state commands to purchase their forms.

Akoh however explained that the sale of forms had been suspended due to complaints of extortion.

“I consider it very pertinent to bring to your knowledge that PCN is committed to the promotion of positive values, ethics and ideals of nation building.

“Our core mandate is to develop, empower and provide gainful employment for the youths, to facilitate peace, volunteerism, community services, neighbourhood watch and other related matters, he said.

He said that PCN also carry out youth based programmes for character development, attitudinal change and discipline through re-orientation, social engagements and empowerment of the youths.

The commandant called on Nigerian youths to shun all forms of anti-social behaviour and cultivate peace and discipline.