Ondo Assembly workers express delight over reopening

Ondo State House of Assembly workers, on Tuesday, expressed their delight with the reopening of the Assembly Complex in Akure.

The Assembly Complex was closed on Feb. 2 due to a disagreement among the 26 lawmakers on an impeachment process.

The disagreement degenerated into two factions with 13 lawmakers for each faction. ‎

Speaking with newsmen, Mr Felix Ajiwoye, an Assistant Director of Information (ADIS), said he was happy that his place of work had reopened.

“It is not easy for a grown and responsible man to sit at home and do nothing, so am happy to be back at work.

“However, it would have been better if our salary is paid,’’ he said.

Another worker, who preferred anonymity, also expressed his happiness that the complex was reopened.

He, however, appealed for the resolution of the disagreement between the lawmakers to make way for peace in the assembly. ‎

Also speaking with NAN, ‎the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Femi Joseph, said they were not against the reopening of the assembly complex.

“We will be glad to see that normal proceedings are going on. We are not the ones that locked the assembly which we have always said.

“In the first place, we only went there earlier to maintain law and order when the crisis was degenerating into a brawl.

“The two factions agreed to leave the place to proffer a political solution,” he said.