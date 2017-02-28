Man jailed 2 months for cheating

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, sentenced one Ali Sani, 31, to two months imprisonment for criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, however, gave the convict an option of N10,000 fine and warned him to desist from committing crime.

The judge ordered that the convict should pay a compensation of N80, 000 to the nominal complainant.

Sani, who resides at Angwan Hausawa, Karmo, was convicted on a two-count charge of criminal breach of trust and cheating levelled against him.

The convict prayed the court to temper justice with mercy, as he urgently needed money that compelled him to commit the offence.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Florence Auhioboh, told the court that one Mamuna Isyaku of the same address with the convict reported the matter at the Karmo Police Station on Feb. 7.

Auhioboh said that the complainant gave the convict N80, 000 to buy a motorcycle, but he converted the money to his personal use.

During the police investigation, he confessed to the crime and promised to refund the money, but he failed.

The prosecutor said that the offence is punishable under Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.