Lent: Cleric urges Christians to pray for economic revival

Fr Theodore Ozoamalu, the Parish Priest, Christ the King Catholic Church, Enugu, has urged Nigerians to use the Lenten period to pray for revival of the nation’s economy.

Ozoamalu, in Enugu on Tuesday ahead of the Lenten season, advised every Christian to engage in fervent prayers to save the country from the current economic recession.

The 2017 Lenten season begins on Wednesday.

The cleric noted that it is only through prayers and supplication that the country can overcome its economic challenges.

Ozoamalu said that throughout Christendom, Lent is a period of serious spiritual sober reflection, with a view to achieving spiritual upliftment.

It affords Christians the opportunity to review their past, with a view to living holy lives worthy of emulation.

“The importance of Lent in the life of every Christian faithful cannot be over-emphasised since most Christians use the opportunity to jettison bad habits and all the ungodly acts.

“The reflection cuts across every aspect of our spiritual lives. It is a period of prayer and fasting.

“It affords every Christian the opportunity to draw himself or herself closer to God through prayers.

“Prayers are the only acceptable medium of communication to our creator. Christian faithful are equally urged to fast throughout this period.

“Fasting is very compulsory for all Christians, especially those who are not sick and old because it is only through fasting that one suppresses the spirit of sin that is constantly creating a division between human beings and their creator.

“Prayer and fasting are very essential to the lives of every Christian, especially this period of Lent.”

The cleric prayed for the health of President Muhammadu Buhari and wished him quick recovery.