Lawyer faults dismissal of 2 drivers

The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja, was on Tuesday told that due procedures were not followed in the dismissal of two drivers by a company, AS operations Ltd.

The drivers, Chukwu Chinagorum and Yunana Yakusak, had dragged their employer to court, challenging their wrongful dismissal from the company.

The company dismissed the drivers in 2015, on alleged disciplinary grounds after a peaceful protest by drivers of the company in Abuja.

Counsel to the claimants, Ms Kelechi Uzoanya, said that all drivers of the company protested on May 26, 2015 against unpaid allowances.

She insisted that due procedures were not followed in the dismissal which affected only two of the drivers, out of over 20 drivers who embarked on the protest.

The lawyer maintained that the drivers had performed their tasks for the day before the protest which ought not to warrant disciplinary measures.

She prayed the court to prevail on the company to reinstate her clients and pay their salaries and entitlements due to them from 2015 till the date of judgment.

Uzoanya also maintained that her clients were entitled to compensation for the trauma they had undergone since 2015.

The judge, Justice Ebeye Isele, adjourned the case till March 23 for continuation of hearing.