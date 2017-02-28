Ibadan College Reinstates 4 Suspended Staff

The Federal College of Agriculture (FCA), Ibadan, has reinstated four suspended workers of the institute.

A statement by the institute’s Provost, Dr Babajide Adelekan, in Ibadan on Tuesday said the reinstatement was with effect from Jan.1, 2017.

Adelekan said the decision to reinstate the suspended members of staff was taken at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture on Feb. 24, with all relevant principal decision makers present.

The staff, Olufemi Jokanola, Oluade Eyitayo, Awogbade Adeyemi and Adekunle Adenike, were suspended on Aug. 11, 2016, by the Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh.

“They were suspended through a letter from the Executive Secretary, Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) for alleged gross misconduct, recalcitrance and insubordination to constituted authority.

“We later received a letter by the Director, Human Resources and Development of the ministry dated Dec.16, 2016 to reinstate them.

“But we had to seek for clarifications on certain issues from both ARCN and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Abuja,” Adelekan said.

Reacting to the development, representative of the group, Jokanola said they would continue to protest as the reinstatement letter did not address their whole demands.

“The letter stated that the reinstatement takes effect from Jan.1, 2017 instead of Aug.11, 2016; this is contrary to the directive that all outstanding arrears be paid as indicated in the letter attached.

“The letter failed to address the outstanding promotion of two of the suspended staff.

“The letter also implied that subsequent union activities against victimisation, aberrations, witch-hunting by the management will lead to summary dismissal,” Jakanola said.

He, therefore, sought for urgent action of the Minister, Ogbeh, to secure peace and smooth running of academic activities in the college.

Some members of staff of the institute went on protest on Feb.21, 2017 demanding reinstatement of the suspended workers.

They were also demanding immediate removal of Adelekan and the immediate administrative auditing of the college, among others.