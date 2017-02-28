Herdsmen Kidnap 3 Teachers In Edo

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Suspected herdsmen have allegedly abducted three secondary school teachers of Ebomisi Secondary School, Ugbogiobo village in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The three male teachers were said to have been abducted on Monday while returning from school, while three other female teachers who were said to be in the company of the abducted teachers were allowed to go by the abductors.

Following the abduction of the teachers, students of the school abandoned classes on Tuesday and took to the Benin-Akure express road to protest abduction of their teachers.

The protesting students also set up bonfires on the road, which left passengers and motorists stranded on the road for several hours.

Some of the school teachers who did not want their names mentioned in print, said the kidnappers have demanded N10 million as ransom for each of the teachers.

When contacted for comments, Edo State Police spokesman, DSP Moses Nkombe, said he was away at Abuja for a conference.

The State Police Commissioner, Haliru Gwandu, could not be reached for comments.