Fire guts Banky W’s Residence

A property located along Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos where popular singer, Banky W, lives has been destroyed by fire.

A neighbour to the artiste told our correspondent on the telephone that the fire was caused by a faulty air conditioner.

The fire was believed to have started around 6am.

A resident said, “The fire started around 6am and all of us came out to assist Banky in putting out the fire.

“However, Fire service officials arrived around 7.30am PUNCHNG reports.

“So many items were destroyed including Banky’s awards. But officials of the fire service arrived over an hour late.”