Court Adjourns Gen Ijioma‘s Suit Against Army Council

The National Industrial Court, Abuja, has adjourned hearing of the suit instituted by Maj.Gen. Ijioma Ijioma, against the Nigerian Army Council till March 23.

Ijioma, the claimant, is challenging his purported retirement by the Nigerian Army Council through a letter dated June 9,2016.

He joined the Minister of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, and the Chief of Army Staff in the suit.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, the case could not go on because the respondents were yet to file their pleadings.

Claimant’s counsel, Mr Justin Omogbehin, who held the brief of Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), told the court that the claimant had filed his pleadings as directed by the court.

He, however, informed the court that the defendants were yet to file their pleadings in spite of the court’s directive to parties to do so.

He also told the court that the claimant has not received any processes from the respondents.

“In view of that My Lord, we shall be asking for a hearing date,” he said.

The judge, Justice Edith Agbakoba, adjourned the case till March 23 for hearing.

She also ordered that hearing notices be served on the respondents who were not represented by counsel in court.

At the last adjourned date, Jan. 23, the court had directed parties to file their pleadings within 14 days.