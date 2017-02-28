Buhari’s Daughter Visits Him In London

One of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari, Hadiza, has visited him in London.

President Buhari has been in the United Kingdom since January on an extended medical vacation.

Many Nigerians have visited the president in London since he extended his medical vacation to recuperate from some of the medical tests he undertook.

Some of the important dignitaries that have visited him include his wife, Aisha, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, the All Progressive Congress National Leader, Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande.

The Herald reports that the president’s prolonged stay in the United Kingdom has however sparked reactions from Nigerians who have called on him to resign from office on health grounds.

Several other religious groups and bodies have also offered prayers for the president’s safe return as he had claimed he is hale and hearty in his last letter to Nigerians.