49,376 Somali Refugees Repatriated

The UN refugee agency said Tuesday that it has repatriated some 49,376 Somali refugees in Kenya since the return exercise begun in December 2014.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in its bi-weekly update that out of the figure, some 10,062 were supported in 2017 alone.

UNHCR said that the number of flights has been significantly increased as it remains the only mean of transportation to Somalia. Returns movements by air are organized to Mogadishu, Kismayu and Baidoa.

According to the UNHCR, road convoys were also organised from Dadaab in northeast Kenyan camp to Dhobley in Somalia respectively on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“For the time being, flights from Dadaab to Somalia remain suspended owing to the security alerts in Mogadishu since Dec. 23, 2016,” it said.

The UNHCR said a total number of persons relocated to Kakuma/Kalobeyei camp in northwest Kenya was 2,431 as of Feb. 13.

The UN agency said that out of this number, 2,220 were relocated since the resumption of the relocation process on Jan. 16.

The report came after two UN agencies last week warned that critical shortages in food assistance are affecting some two million refugees in ten African countries.

The UNHCR and WFP warned that the shortages could worsen in coming months without new resources to meet food needs.

According to the UN agencies, ten refugee operations in Africa have experienced cuts affecting the quantity and quality of food assistance for approximately two million refugees.

The agencies said food rations have been dramatically cut, in some cases by up to 50 per cent, in large operations including in Cameroon, Chad, Kenya, Mauritania, South Sudan and Uganda.