4 Suspected Kidnappers In Police Net

The Nigeria Police Force said it had arrested four suspected members of a vicious Kidnap for Ransom gang in Abuja and Kano, respectively, on Feb. 12.

The suspects are: Uche Obiora, Michael Ishaku, Raphael Dauda and Mohammed Haruna, whose room was used to keep the victims for nine days at Mpape Quaters in the FCT.

Force Spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, a Chief Superintendent of Police, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

Moshood said that items recovered from them include, one operational Abuja colour Mazda, with registration No. SNK 891 TM, one AK 49 rifle and 59 7.65 mm live ammunition.

He said that the suspects were arrested with the assistance of the Inspector-General of Police’s Special Tactical Squad.

He said the suspects confessed to the crime and admitted to have collected N1 million ransom money before releasing their victims.

The Force Spokesman said investigation was being intensified to arrest the other fleeing members of the syndicate.

In a related development, the Nigeria Police Force said it had also arrested three suspects for conspiracy and car snatching.

The suspects are: Ibrahim Mohammad, Surajo Yakubu and Danlami Musa.

The spokesman said items recovered from them include, a Peugeot 406, Toyota Camry Golden colour, Toyota corolla, Green colour and Honda Civic black color.

He said that the suspects who confessed to be members of a car snatching syndicate were arrested on Jan. 28, and they specialised in “drugging” drivers using soft drinks.

Moshood said Investigation was being intensified to arrest the remaining gang members, adding that the suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

He said that other suspects arrested by the police included one John Jumare 35, of Buggai village in Chukun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and Uche Maxcillenous, 35.

The spokesman said Jumare and Maxcillenous were arrested for being in possession of unlawful firearms and ammunition and receiving stolen cars, respectively.

He said three locally made rifles with 51 rounds of 7.65 mm were recovered from Jumare and a Honda Hennessey 2000 model and two Honda Civic cars of 1996 models were recovered from Maxcillenous, respectively.

He said the suspects who confessed to committing the crimes would be charged to court on completion of investigation.